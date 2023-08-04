Carrie Underwood Signs on for Another Season of ‘Sunday Night Football’

Carrie Underwood is returning for Sunday Night Football (SNF). For the 11th consecutive year, Underwood will sing the theme song for SNF in 2023 which will feature an updated version of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” that’s set to the tune of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

According to a press release, the updated version employs innovative technology such as “a concert performance interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard.” A teaser of the theme song shows shots of Underwood in between clips of players on the field and her band performing on a sound stage. The video was shot in Las Vegas at the home of Underwood’s residency, The Resorts World Theatre.

“Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play,” Underwood says in a press statement. “I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can’t wait for another season of football!”

SNF begins on September 10 and will air on NBC and streaming service Peacock.

Meanwhile, Underwood is prepping for her three opening slots for Guns N’ Roses on their 2023 World Tour. The country superstar will open for the metal band during two shows in Canada – Moncton on August 5 and Montreal on August 8 – and at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 26. She posted a video on Instagram from rehearsals, with her rock-influenced song “Poor Everybody Else” off her latest album, Denim and Rhinestones, playing in the background.

Underwood collaborated with GNR frontman Axl Rose when he joined her onstage at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival for two of the band’s biggest hits, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” The powerhouse singer also covered one of GNR’s other hits, “Welcome to the Jungle,” on her recent Denim and Rhinestones Tour.

Photo by: Danny Ventrella/NBC/Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications