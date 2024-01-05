Get Fit With Carrie Underwood: Country Star Launches New ‘Carr-Dio’ Workout Channel

Once standing on the stage of American Idol, Carrie Underwood used that platform as a launch pad to stardom. Besides winning the show’s fourth season, the country singer went on to win numerous awards including eight Grammys and 17 American Music Awards—not to mention her induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Hollywood Walk of Fame. Underwood is also an advocate for living a healthy lifestyle. And with it being a new year, the singer recently revealed her very own workout playlist channel on the SiriusXM app.

Knowing that picking the right workout music can be an exercise in itself, Underwood decided to create a new channel called Carr-Dio by Carrie’s Country, which consists of songs such as “Watch The World Burn” by Falling in Reverse. Speaking about the playlist, the star said it was “all about just picking music that makes you feel good. I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with—it kind of depends on my mood and what I’m doing.” As for “Watch The World Burn,” she added, “It switches gears a lot, and it’s kind of an epic song. Whenever you get a song that is just epic—like, it’s long and visual and switching cadence—I always think that’s cool. So that one gets me going.”

Fitness a Passion for Underwood

Fitness has always been a passion for Underwood. Back in 2015, she launched a fitness apparel line named Calia. Five years later, she welcomed the fitness app Fit52. And in 2021, she partnered with BodyArmor on a new sports drink. While Carr-Dio by Carrie’s Country is her newest channel on SiriusXM, the singer also controls her own channel on the platform called Carrie’s Country.

For those who already have the SiriusXM app, Carr-Dio by Carrie’s Country is available anytime for use. The new channel can be sampled on Channel 105 on the SiriusXM app from today (January 5) through January 8. And if Carrie’s Country is more your spend, it can be found on Channel 60.

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage