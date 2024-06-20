Carrie Underwood Says It’s Disappointing When Singers Don’t Sound Like They’re “Supposed to” Live, Stresses the Importance of Consistency

The Carolina Country Music Festival has been taking place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina since 2015. Every June, some of the biggest names in country music flock to the festival to add to the fun in the sun. This year was Carrie Underwood’s first time performing at the festival. While she was there, she took time to speak with Rissi Palmer for CMT’s Hot 20.

During their conversation, Underwood and Palmer discussed a wide array of topics including her live performances, enjoying time on the beach, gardening, and more. Additionally, the country megastar revealed why keeping her vocals consistent is so important to her.

Carrie Underwood on the Importance of Vocal Consistency

Rissa Palmer pointed out that Carrie Underwood never fails to bring the full power of her pipes to her live shows. Then, she asked her about her secret to being so consistent. “I don’t know. Practice,” Underwood said.

Then, she talked about why it’s important for her to bring that consistency to the stage every time she performs. “I think it’s important when I go hear somebody sing and they don’t really sound like they’re supposed to sound, I’m disappointed,” she revealed. “So, I feel like that’s important for me as a fan so it’s important for me as an artist. I’ll play a little bit with melodies but I kind of want to be what people would want to hear,” she added. With millions of fans around the world coming to her shows, Underwood wants to make sure they all get what they came for.

Then, Palmer asked how the “Before He Cheats” singer protects her voice. “I feel like, first and foremost, just taking care of myself overall is the most important thing I can do with food and drink and being healthy and exercising and all that stuff,” she revealed. She added that she’s not as good at doing the traditional things that singers do to keep their voices in top form. “I feel like that’s really the main thing of what I do. But I’m pretty bad at what I do like warm-ups and cool downs. I’ll drink caffeine and do my thing,” she said.

