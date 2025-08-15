Carrie Underwood Shares Her Experience Meeting a Country Music Favorite for the First Time

From her start on American Idol, Carrie Underwood not only left her mark on country music but also the NFL. Helming the Sunday Night Football anthem for over a decade, the singer also collaborated with stars like Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and John Legend. Having rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry, she recently shared her experience meeting the rising country singer Shaboozey for the first time.

With the VOA Country Music Festival welcoming both Shaboozey and Underwood, it seemed the American Idol winner got the chance to meet him. Although both hit country singers, Underwood became a fan as she posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Shaboozey last night…I’m surprised our paths haven’t ever crossed before, but I’m glad they finally did!”

Fans Call For Carrie Underwood And Shaboozey To Collaborate

Fans appeared to agree with Underwood as the post gained over 200,000 likes. Having loved their short time together, the idea of a future collaboration became the center of discussion. But more of a suggestion for now, the possibility of Underwood and Shaboozey working in the studio was enticing.

As for Shaboozey, his stardom hit new heights when he released “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in April 2024. The song became an instant hit for the singer, dominated the airwaves and the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 non-consecutive weeks. And it only got better from there with the Grammy Awards nominating the hit for Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, and Song of the Year. Not to mention, it was also named on former President Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist.

Somewhat shocked by how popular the song was, Shaboozey admitted that he wasn’t looking to make a hit. He told Mayhem Magazine, “I was honestly just trying to make music that represented where I was from in the States. I started making country music without even knowing, entirely, what it was.”

With Shaboozey carving his own path in the genre, the singer might not fully understand country music, but he knew that staying true to his roots was the key to his success.

