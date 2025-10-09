Carrie Underwood Tips Her Hat to Alan Jackson Ahead of His Last Ride

From growing up in Newnan, Georgia, even Alan Jackson couldn’t have imagined where his love for country music would take him. Looking over his career that lasted nearly four decades, the singer solidified himself as one of the top names in the genre thanks to songs like “Remember When.” But sadly, all good things must come to an end. Ready to end his time on the road, Jackson recently announced his final concert. Preparing to celebrate the highs and lows of his career, Carrie Underwood took a moment to highlight the Grammy winner.

On June 26, 2026, all of country music will come to a halt to remember Jackson and the mark he left on the genre. Besides releasing hit after hit, the singer also helped inspire countless artists to pursue their dream of country music stardom. And given his success, the hitmaker won’t be alone at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Posting a picture of the upcoming show, Underwood urged fans to help honor Jackson. She wrote in the caption, “Come join us for the legendary Alan Jackson’s final show, ‘Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale.’ on Saturday June 27.”

Alan Jackson Labels His Career A “Long Road”

For those who might have missed the details listed on the poster, the night will include special performances from Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack. Already a stellar lineup of singers, organizers prepared to reveal more performers in the coming months.

Pre-sale registration opened Wednesday morning and will remain available through Monday. The pre-sale itself kicks off next Wednesday, October 15, with general ticket sales following on Friday, October 17.

Again, with Jackson’s final concert still months away, the country icon is taking the time to reminisce on his blessing in the genre. “It’s been a long road… and it’s taken me places I never imagined. But I can’t think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends.”

As stars prepare to raise a glass to Jackson one last time, Nashville is set to honor not just a performer, but a storyteller whose songs will forever define the sound of country music.

(Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)