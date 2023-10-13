Cassadee Pope Finds Her Voice on ‘Wasting All These Tears (Cassadee’s Version)’

The Voice Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope is celebrating her highly acclaimed single “Wasting All These Tears” in a huge way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pope isn’t afraid to experiment on the song — and in honor of its 10th anniversary, she released “Wasting All These Tears (Cassadee’s Version),” a rock-infused version, to celebrate. Pope and former Hey Monday bandmate Alex Lipshaw produced the track.

This version finds Pope bringing a completely new vibe to the track and marks a full circle moment as she further finds her voice in the genre.

[RELATED: Cassadee Pope on Returning to Her Pop-Punk Roots: “It’s Been Really Freeing”]

In a press release, Pope said on the track, “‘Wasting All These Tears’ changed my life when it came out 10 years ago. It’s a song I’ll be performing for the rest of my career and one that’s managed to take on many new lives. In my move back to my pop-punk roots, I wanted to take [collaborator] WATT with me. I thought, who better to produce this with me than my old band mate, Alex Lipshaw, from Hey Monday?”

“The process was cathartic and sentimental,” she continued. “We truly did have the best time making this new version. ‘Wasting All These Tears (Cassadee’s Version)’ feels like a true depiction of the angst and frustration in the lyrics… it feels like coming home.”

Along with he release of “Wasting All These Tears (Cassadee’s Version),” she shared the official music video directed by Erika Rock and shot in Nashville. It was filmed under the gorgeous light of the super blue moon while the artist delivers a passionate performance.

The singer/songwriter made her return to pop-punk earlier this year with “People That I Love Leave” and following that “Almost There” was released which was co-written by Pope, Nick Furlong (5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182), and Christina Galligan (Aespa).

Purchase/stream the new track here and watch the music video below.

Photo by Erika Rock/Courtesy of Big Picture Media