CBS Secures Long-Term Future of the American Music Awards With New Extension

Back in May, the American Music Awards looked to kick off the summer with a lineup of hit performers. While celebrating artists and handing out more than a few awards, the night featured performances from stars like Rod Stewart, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Janet Jackson, and even Lainey Wilson. And if that wasn’t enough star power, the event was hosted by Jennifer Lopez. Drawing in millions of viewers, it appeared that CBS agreed to a new deal that would keep the awards at the network for the next five years.

Looking at the numbers, the 2025 AMAs brought in more than 10 million viewers across CBS, MTV, CMT, and BET. When comparing to previous years, the 10 million was the largest audience for the awards since 2019. With the numbers climbing, CBS quickly moved to lock the AMAs into a new contract. And for the next five years, fans will turn to CBS when wanting to celebrate their favorite artists.

American Music Awards Just The Latest Live Event Acquired By CBS

Thrilled about the new contract, CBS and Dick Clark Productions shared their excitement about airing the AMAs on Paramount+. Although there are more than a few streaming platforms, Paramount+ took advantage of live shows. Not only did they ink a deal with the AMAs, but the streaming platform also landed the rights to stream UFC events for the next seven years. And that came at a hefty price of $7.7 billion.

Helping the AMAs draw in some of the biggest numbers in recent years, Lopez, who not only hosted but also performed, admitted she almost turned down the gig.

Although creating a career in the spotlight, Lopez revealed how shy she was. “Believe it or not, I’m quite shy. I’m a performer, so if I have a script or a song, I can do that and I love doing that. But hosting is a different thing, a different skill set. I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite thing to do.”

With Lopez battling through her anxiety of hosting, the AMAs might want to thank the singer for helping secure their future at CBS.

