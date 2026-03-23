Celine Dion Prepares for Powerful Return to the Stage in Paris

Deemed the Queen of the Power Ballads, Celine Dion fashioned nothing short of an iconic career. Throughout her career, she sold over 200 million albums, won five Grammy Awards, and delivered one of the most memorable performances in Olympic history at the 2024 Paris opening ceremony. But sadly, she put her career on hold after suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. Well, it appears that even the autoimmune disorder can’t hold her back as Dion will perform a string of shows in Paris.

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Over the weekend, citizens of Paris quickly noticed several posters plastered around the historic city. On closer inspection, the posters revealed titles of Dion’s famous songs, like “Power of Love.” Although not understanding the posters, fans didn’t have to wait long to find out.

👀‼️ Annonce imminente du retour de #CelineDion ?? Les rues de Paris sont ornées ce matin de 250 panneaux publicitaires contenant des titres de chansons de Céline, "Pour Que tu M'aimes Encore" ou "Power Of Love" ont été aperçus .. ￼Affaire à suivre ‼️👀 #NewsCelineDion pic.twitter.com/YaYzhcu2sO — NewsCelineDion (@NewsDion) March 23, 2026

With more information expected to release in the coming months, Dion will perform a series of concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena. While owned by Live Nation, the venue has welcomed top names like Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Kendrick Lamar in recent years. For Dion, she will take over the venue in September and October.

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Celine Dion’s Long Road Back To The Stage

Looking at the schedule, Dion will perform at the 40,000-seat venue each week in September and October. Wanting to make it unforgettable for fans, the singer not only offered one but two shows a week.

Dion’s return to the Paris La Défense Arena has been years in the making. When releasing her last album, Courage, the singer hit the road for a world tour. Expected to perform at the arena, COVID caused organizers to postpone the shows.

While working to reschedule shows, Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Stepping away to focus on her health and family, fans later saw Dion’s battle in I Am: Celine Dion.



Not letting the illness control her life or voice, Dion climbed on top of the Eiffel Tower in 2024 to cover “Hymne A L’Amour” for the Paris Olympics. Easily one of the top moments in Olympic history, the performance reminded fans around the world of the power and emotion that made Dion a legend. And now, with her long-awaited return to the stage in Paris, the singer is proving that her voice is as strong as ever.





(Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)