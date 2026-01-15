“We Miss You More Than We Can Bear”: Céline Dion Remembers Late Husband René Angélil on 10th Anniversary of His Death

Céline Dion is paying tribute to her late husband. On the 10-year anniversary of René Angélil’s death, his widow took to Instagram to remember him.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dion’s post featured a photo of Angélil sitting atop a piano.

“Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade,” Dion wrote alongside the pic. “Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch.

“We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong,” she added. “We love you more, every day and every year.”

The note was signed “Céline, RC, Nelson and Eddy,” in reference to the singer and the three children she shares with her late husband—25-year-old René-Charles and 15-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Dion and Angélil first met when the singer auditioned for him at age 12. The singer and manager began a romantic relationship seven years later. They got engaged in 1993.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 1994. They were together until Angélil’s 2016 death from throat cancer. He was 73.

Céline Dion’s Health Issues

In recent years, Dion has been battling her own health issues. In 2022, Dion shared that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Following her diagnosis, Dion was forced to cancel her 2023 world tour and step away from life in the spotlight.

In a 2024 interview with The National, Dion expressed her determination to get back to her music career.

“I’ll sing again. That’s for sure,” Dion said. “… People need to know that I’m alive… I want to go back on stage. I need to know if I can. They need to know that I love them, and I miss them.”

She made similar comments in her documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.

“When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument,” she said. “I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit it’s a struggle. I miss it so much. If I can’t run I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage