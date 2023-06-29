Charlie Puth Set to Perform at Grammy Museum’s Sunday Brunch

It has been announced that Charlie Puth will be performing on Sunday, July 16 as part of the Grammy Museum’s second annual Sunday Brunch With… program. Tickets are currently available for $350 and are partially tax-deductible. Attendees will be given a three-course meal alongside Puth, as they enjoy live music performed by alumni of the Grammy in the Schools’ education program.

Puth‘s performance is set to begin at 1:30 PM on the day of the event. Puth’s set will begin directly following the meal, and is reported to last for approximately 45 minutes. Puth is the second artist to participate in the event, with Jason Mraz headlining last year’s Sunday Brunch With…

The brunch will be very dynamic, offering vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options. An open bar will be available to guests as well as complimentary valet parking

City National Bank is sponsoring Sunday Brunch With… alongside Porsche Cars North America, Inc. The program is also in collaboration with frequent Grammy Museum supporter Manny Marroquin’s VERSE LA.

Puth has never won a Grammy but has been nominated four times. On October 7, 2022, Puth released his third studio album, simply titled Charlie. The album, which Puth claims is his most personal, debuted at No. 10 and was critically acclaimed. It would be easy to assume that Puth will be performing several songs off of Charlie during his performance at Sunday Brunch With…

During an interview last year with Entertainment Weekly, Puth was asked if he views Charlie as a “reintroduction.” Puth replied, “Yes. This would be my first album if I had a time machine and I could go back in time and do it. People come up to me and say they’re excited for the album, they love the way track 1 or track 4 sounds, and I really feel nobody had ever cared about a whole body of work from me in the past. This is the first time people are asking me when an album’s coming out on TikTok.

“I have the support from a record label now, too,” Puth continued. “When I signed with Atlantic, their primary goal was for me to just deliver a full body of work for them, which, previously, was not the case. Before, it was all just about pumping out singles, and nobody really cared about me — they just cared about the song on the radio. “

(Photo Credit: Desiree Navarro/WireImage)