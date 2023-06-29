Sabrina Carpenter Goes Viral For Hilarious Reaction to Balloons Malfunctioning on Stage

You know what they say, the show must go on! Sabrina Carpenter found herself uttering some hilarious expletive words when a colossal bag of balloons failed to disperse at the end of her most recent concert.

The 24-year-old was in Amsterdam on Sunday as part of the European segment of her tour titled Emails I Can’t Send when the mishap occurred. Usually, Carpenter concludes each performance by unleashing a torrent of red, heart-shaped balloons and confetti from a net suspended above the audience.

A TikTok video, which is now going insanely viral, hilariously captured the moment when the net filled with balloons descended from the ceiling and remained intact while Carpenter was singing “Because I Liked a Boy.” She quickly stops as the ballons cover her over and she nods her head, saying, “F***ing hell man.”

It seems that the balloon mishap in Amsterdam wasn’t the only time the balloon net failed. Numerous fans on social media claimed that similar occurrences also took place during concerts in Boston, Toronto, and Houston.

Still, the reaction online was hilarious with one user commenting, “I was WAITING for someone to post a video of this omg it was so funny.” Another wrote, “I would’ve asked for someone’s car keys and cut the net myself.”

The acclaimed singer, previously known for her roles on Disney Channel, is currently embarking on her global tour. Carpenter will conclude her tour at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August, after which she will join Taylor Swift for a segment of her Eras Tour.

Carpenter’s musical journey began in 2014 when she released her music single “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” and an EP bearing the same title. Following that, she released her debut album titled Eyes Wide Open in 2015.

Building upon her success, she went on to release three more studio albums: Evolution in 2016, Singular: Act I in 2018, and Singular: Act II in 2019. In 2022, she released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, which was her first album under a major label.

The album received recognition and acclaim, reaching a notable peak at number 23 on the Billboard 200, making it her highest-charting album on the chart. It also secured the 44th position on Rolling Stone’s esteemed list of the 100 Best Albums of 2022. Additionally, The album’s fifth single, “Nonsense,” became her second track to enter the Billboard Hot 100.