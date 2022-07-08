Charlie Puth Unveils New Album Cover and Release Date for Third Record, ‘Charlie’

After teasing his next album for weeks across Tik Tok, Charlie Puth finally gave fans a definite release date for the self-titled album, along with the unveiled artwork.

Puth shared both bits of news across his social media accounts, acknowledging how long his fans have waited for the release. In the announcement post, the “Light Switch” singer shared a video compilation of fan tweets demanding to know when they can expect the album.

“My third album Charlie will be coming out everywhere Oct. 7, 2022,” he says at the end of the clip. “Thank you so much for your patience.”

On Instagram, Puth also included the album’s cover, which sees himself in a white room with a collection of black scribbles behind him – including song titles, music notes, and clumsily drawn pictures. The caption for the photo read, “This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year.”

He continued, “2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Charlie will mark the follow-up to his lauded 2018 studio album Voicenotes. Find the announcement post below.

Ahead of the full album’s release, Puth has shared three singles to date, including “Left And Right,” “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious.” Puth is slated to perform on NBC’s Today show tonight (July 8) in celebration of the record.

Credit: Atlantic Records