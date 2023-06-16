Charlie Puth Reunites with ‘Fast & Furious’ on New Song “Angel Pt. 2”

Charlie Puth’s journey with the Fast & Furious franchise continues with “Angel Pt. 2.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The hit singer, songwriter and producer is hopping on the follow-up to “Angel Pt. 1” which also features BTS’ Jimin, Muni Long and social media star Jvke off the soundtrack of Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious action film series. The catchy pop song weaves in emotion and nostalgia as the quartet sings of ill-fated love, with one person telling the other they’re better off without them.

Puth appears in the second verse, his signature tenor voice singing, So be careful when you’re on your way out/That you won’t find your way back in the dark, dark/ We weren’t meant to last forever/ Someone else will love you better/ Baby, now it’s time to let me go.

“I owe so much to this franchise and have always been so proud to be a part of the Fast Family,” Puth said (quote via Billboard). “I’m thrilled to come back and collaborate with all of these fantastic artists on ‘Angel Pt. 2.’”

Puth had a massive career hit in 2015 as a co-writer and producer on “See You Again,” his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa that was featured on the soundtrack of Furious 7. It was written in tribute to late actor Paul Walker, a staple in the Fast & Furious series who died in a car accident in 2013.

“See You Again” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, serving as Puth’s first No. 1 on the chart and Khalifa’s second. It also reached the pinnacle position on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, as well as many countries around the world.

“Angel Pt. 1” peaked inside the Top 20 on the latter chart. Lil Durk, Kane Brown, Kodak Black and Ty Dolla Sign are among the other vast-ranging artists featured on the Fast X soundtrack. The movie was released on May 19.

Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage