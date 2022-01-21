Charlie Puth Drops “Light Switch” After Months of Teasing Snippets

Singer/songwriter and producer Charlie Puth flipped a switch. A light switch that is. After months of teasing his newest song “Light Switch,” Puth has officially dropped the single on all major streaming platforms in addition to an accompanying music video.

Puth wrote the single with longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash to be an uptempo, synth-filled groove. You turn me on like a light switch, Puth sings on the track. When you’re moving your body around and around/I don’t want to fight this.

Before its release, Puth teased snippets of “Light Switch” on his TikTok account. Fans clamored to hear more, and they even rallied together to voice their impatience at Puth’s hesitancy to release the song. For instance, one fan posted a popular comment stating: “[a]s revenge [for the release delay] let’s keep telling Charlie we’ll listen to his new album soon but actually take 5+ months.”

“Light Switch” is the first song to be released from Puths’s forthcoming album titled Charlie, which will be released later this year. This will be the first album release for the singer since his album titled Voicenotes in 2018.

“I’ve never had a chance to put out music that is truly me and every song on this album is my personality with some melody attached to it,” Puth said in a statement about Charlie.

But as far as his fans go, Puth had some thoughts on their dedication, too. “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song [‘Light Switch’] with the fans while I made it,” Puth said. “So they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song like they almost wrote it with me.”

Watch the official music video for “Light Switch” by Charlie Puth, below.