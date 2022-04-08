Charlie Puth Drops New Song “That’s Hilarious” and It’s No Joke

He’s got a near-perfect pitch and a story to tell. On April 8, Charlie Puth dropped his latest single titled “That’s Hilarious.”

The emotional new track, despite its catchy nature, is based on a difficult time in Puth’s life. In a recent social media post, the singer teased his new song while also choking up over the emotion behind it.

“It just rears its ugly head every time—sorry—every time that I hear it,” Puth said in his post. “I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the fucking worst year of my life.”

“That’s Hilarious” specifically takes Puth back to the feelings of betrayal after a breakup went south. His longtime collaborator JKash helped Puth produce the song for its release.

“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life,” he said in a statement. “I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019… I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and start over and surround myself with better people. But this is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it.”

“That’s Hilarious” single art; Courtesy of Atlantic Records

“That’s Hilarious” is the second single from Puth’s forthcoming album, CHARLIE, which is due later this year. “I’ve never had a chance to put out music that is truly me and every song on this album is my personality with some melody attached to it,” Puth said in a statement about CHARLIE.

The song follows Puth’s single “Light Switch” which was released in January 2022. Puth was encouraged to release “Light Switch” after a soundbite of the song received an immensely positive fan reaction on TikTok.

Puth recently performed “Light Switch” at the iHeartRadio Awards, and will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 13.

Watch the official visualizer for “That’s Hilarious,” featuring home videos of Puth, below.

Photo Credit: Gabriela Hansen