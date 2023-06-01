Cher Announces Deluxe Limited-Edition of ‘It’s A Man’s World’

Cher is ready to transport fans back to the ’90s.

The icon announced early Thursday morning (June 1) that she will release a limited edition of her fan-favorite album, It’s A Man’s World.

The LP is being reimagined as a vinyl box set featuring a remastered version of the original 14-track UK album. The project will be divided into two LPs. The set will also include a “newly compiled” double album with eleven remixes – “Walking In Memphis (Shut up and Dance Vocal Mix),” “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix),” among others.

According to a press release, the four records within the limited-edition box are each pressed on a different colored vinyl – red, blue, green, and yellow. The set will also feature iconic photographs of Cher.

Fans can purchase the box via Cher’s official website. The deluxe album will also be released digitally and as a 2-CD set. This project serves as the first time the album is available digitally and on vinyl.

It’s A Man’s World was recorded in London in 1995. Following the release, the collection catapulted to the Top 10 in the UK and was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry.

The record includes some of Cher’s biggest hits, such as “One By One,” “Not Enough Love In The World,” and “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore.” The project served as Cher’s 21st studio album. The hitmaker has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide.

The timeless record will be celebrated on July 14, when the Limited Edition package becomes available.

It’s A Man’s World – CD 1 and LPs 1&2

Walking In Memphis Not Enough Love In the World One By One I Wouldn’t Treat a Dog (The Way You Treated Me) Angels Running Paradise Is Here I’m Blowin’ Away Don’t Come Around Tonite What About the Moonlight The Same Mistake The Gunman The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore Shape of Things To Come It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World

It’s a Man’s World – Deluxe CD 2 and LPs 3&4

One By One (JF Vasquez Club Vocal Mix) One By One (JR’s Pride Mix) One By One (Piano Dub) One By One (With Melle Mel) The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (Trevor Horn Remix) Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix) Walking In Memphis (Baby Doc Mix) Paradise Is Here (Garage Revival Mix) Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix) Paradise Is Here (Runaway Mix) Paradise Is Here (Glow Stick Mix)

