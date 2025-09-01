Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Concert Features Surprise Appearances from Cher and Joni Mitchell at the Hollywood Bowl

Having spent nearly five decades in the music industry, Cyndi Lauper solidified herself as an icon thanks to hit songs like “She Bop” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” Always seeming to be at the forefront of pop culture, Lauper blended bold style with fearless authenticity, leaving a legacy that reshaped both music and fashion. But just turning 72 back in June, the singer decided it was time to end her career on the road. Thankful for the memories she helped create, Lauper took the stage one last time at the Hollywood Bowl for a spectacular show that included both Cher and Joni Mitchell.

Although Lauper appeared in perfect health during the performance, the singer announced her decision to step away from the road last year. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, she explained how she was simply tired of all the traveling. Again, Lauper spent decades touring and performing. Ready to enjoy the rest of her life, she said at the time, “I’m not doing the trains, planes, and automobiles anymore. I’m strong now, but I don’t know what I’m going to be like in four years. I wanted to a chance to just do this when I’m feeling strong and, you know, celebrate with people.”

The Hollywood Bowl Lights Up The Night Sky For Cyndi Lauper

Stepping on the stage at the famous Hollywood Bowl, fans packed the venue, ready to celebrate Lauper’s legendary career. But more than fans showed up as the concert included special performances by Trombone Shorty, John Legend, Jake Wesley Rogers, SZA, Cher, and Mitchell.

Covering classic songs like “I Drove All Night”, “Carey”, and “The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough”, Lauper welcomed Cher to the stage to close out the night. And it was easy to see which song she kept to the end. Again, just wanting to have fun during her career, there appeared no better song to end with.

With fireworks filling the night sky, Lauper received a massive bouquet of flowers as the crowd showered her with love. Even Cher knew she was standing beside an icon as she labeled her “the f***ing queen.”

As the final notes rang out and the crowd roared in celebration, Lauper left the stage not just as a performer saying goodbye, but as a legend whose spirit will forever echo through pop culture.



