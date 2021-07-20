Childish Gambino Reinvents Brittany Howard’s “Stay High” for ‘Jaime Reimagined’ LP

Ahead of this week’s Jaime Reimagined release, Childish Gambino shines up “Stay High” for his own remarkable performance, keeping the soulful smolder of Brittany Howard’s original intact, while tossing on some synths and other electronic elements.

“Making Jaime was so much fun for me because I was able to explore so many different genres of music,” Howard previously shared in a press statement. “There were no rules. This reimagination project has been no different. I have been honored to have so many incredible artists from all musical worlds interpret my songs in such interesting and different ways.”

Around the initial release, Howard spoke with American Songwriter about the recording process, noting how she drew upon various dualities in her life. “I’ve been poor; I’ve been rich. I’ve been in straight relationships; I’ve been in same-sex relationships. I’m half-white, and I’m half-black. I’ve lived in the South, and I’ve lived outside the South. So I have a duality of perspective on the world. When you’re like that, it can be hard to describe your identity to other people, because they don’t want to accept that you can be everything.

“Some folks like to live in a box where a lot of people are because there’s safety in numbers. It’s a place where a lot of people will say you’re doing it right because you’re doing it like everyone else,” she continued. “Some people, all they want is the car, the house, the $900 hoodie. But I wasn’t like that, and sometimes that felt lonesome. But I found there are other folks who don’t want to live in those boxes, and we tend to gravitate to one another.”

Jaime Reimagined (out Friday, July 23) also includes covers from The Internet’s Syd, Emily King, Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, Common, Fred again.., and EarthGang. A vinyl will release September 24 via ATO Records.

Check out the full project track list below.