Watch Zach Top Channel the King of Country With a Stunning George Strait Tribute Cover

In an era where singers are searching for that new sound, Zach Top took his career in a completely different direction. With hits like “Sounds Like the Radio,” the singer not only established himself as a country star but also honored the age of music that inspired him. Adding hints of Keith Whitley and Alan Jackson in his music, Top won big at the 2026 Grammy Awards when he snagged Best Traditional Country Album. But even with the spotlight and fame, Top continues to celebrate the past with an unforgettable cover of “Amarillo By Morning.”

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Top has been on a roll recently. Not only did he perform during the CMA Fest, but he also surprised fans at the album release party for The Red Clay Strays. Soaking up every second on the stage, the singer entertained fans at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. While offering them a selection of his discography, the hitmaker set himself apart when giving an acoustic version of Strait’s timeless classic.

Only needing a guitar and a mic, Top simply let the words fill the venue. Singing along with him, fans knew they were watching a special moment in the singer’s ongoing career. “God..the thing this man’s voice & guitar playing does to me!” Another person added, “Ol Zac Top, Damn, he makes me like him the more I hear him, especially when he remakes some Strait.” One fan even wondered, “Is this what’s playing on the speakers in heaven?”

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The First Song Zach Top Learned To Play “I Was Five”

Ask any singer in country music their top songs, “Amarillo By Morning” will be somewhere on the list. And while Top enjoyed the lyrics, the song was more than a historic piece of country. It was the song that showed Top he could be a country singer. “The first song I ever asked to learn how to play on guitar when I took my first lesson when I was five. I walked in there and the girl asked me what I wanted to learn to play, and I said, ‘Amarillo By Morning.’”

Wanting to be just like the King of Country Music, Top’s family were also bing fans of the singer. He added, “Ever since I was about three years old, I thought he looked pretty cool in a cowboy hat and holding a guitar. That was my parent’s favorite, so they had him playing nonstop in the house growing up.”

While Top hoped to honor Strait with his cover, he also reminded fans why he’s become one of country music’s fastest-rising stars.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)