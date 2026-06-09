Songwriter Behind Grammy-Winning Pop Hits Found Dead After Brutal Attack That Left Another Hospitalized

Authorities found Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley (born Mark Orabiyi) stabbed to death in London late last week. He and another individual sustained multiple stab wounds during an attack that took place on Friday morning (June 5). The other victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized.

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According to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police, officers responded to an emergency call reporting that a man had been stabbed at around 9 AM on Friday. Police and paramedics arrived at the address in Silvertown to find Riley, age 35, with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

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The second victim, a man in his 20s, sustained multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized. “His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” per the statement.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old male has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Two others, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were questioned but released.

The Metro Police also shared a statement from Riley’s family. “Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him,” they said. “We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever.”

A Look at Talay Riley’s Career

Talay Riley was a recording artist before he began writing hit songs for others. He first appeared on Chipmunk’s “Look for Me,” which he also co-wrote. It peaked at No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart in 2009. Two years later, he released a mixtape titled Going to California, which produced two singles.

Before long, he was penning songs for some of the biggest stars in the pop world. For instance, he wrote Dua Lipa’s “Last Dance” from her self-titled album and “Clumsy” from Britney Spears’ Glory.

Riley shared the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for his work on H.E.R.’s self-titled album. He co-wrote the song “Lights On” for the LP.

Other artists who recorded Riley’s songs include Nick Jonas, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Pentatonix, Trey Songz, and Jessie J.

Featured Image by Christie Goodwin/Redferns