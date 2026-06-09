Mayor Says City Had No Role in Morgan Wallen Show Cancellation

Morgan Wallen doesn’t have a problem selling out concerts on his Still The Problem Tour. However, with ticket sales come headlines, and not always the most flattering of headlines, as seen in recent weeks. He not only tossed a piano on stage at a recent show, but then he decided to hurl a fan’s phone. Now, after canceling his Pittsburgh concert, the city’s mayor has decided to weigh in.

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On June 6, Wallen was expected to take the stage at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Aside from the singer, the night also featured Zach John King, Ella Langley, and Gavin Adcock. With a stellar lineup, fans were gearing up for an unforgettable night. But that was when Wallen suddenly canceled the show due to the weather.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night. Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

[RELATED: Husband Has Surprising Reaction After Morgan Wallen Tosses Wife’s Phone]

While not the first singer to cancel a show due to weather, internet detectives accused Wallen of fabricating the story. Although there was severe weather in the area on June 6, it passed before 4:30 p.m. The concert was scheduled to start at 5:30.

With rumors starting to circulate, Wallen hoped to tell his side of the story. “This morning, my team walked on my bus and told me that they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh. I said, ‘Why?’ and they said there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘Okay.’ So that’s what I did, and that was the information I had in the moment and I trusted my team.”

Wallen said on social media his team worked with city officials…. Mayor O'Connor says they didn't know anything about the show being cancelled. https://t.co/jNAqCyL9mN pic.twitter.com/2u324DSNKo — 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) June 8, 2026

Labeling the rumors complete “nonsense”, the Mayor of Pittsburgh, Corey O’Connor, revealed that Wallen nor a member of his team contacted the office. “There was no contact to Public Safety or my administration so however the artist and his team picked to not have the show, that was on them, there was no consulting for Public Safety or the City of Pittsburgh. If you’re going to say that you consulted… that’s one story. We, again, had no record of that from public safety director, all the way down.”

The mayor’s comments only added another layer to the canceled show. As fans continue debating who knew what and when, most are still searching for answers about what really happened in Pittsburgh.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)