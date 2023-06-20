Chlöe Bailey Pays Homage to Tina Turner During Juneteenth Concert

“Rest in power to the great Tina Turner,” Chlöe Bailey told the live audience at CNN’s Juneteenth concert right before launching into a performance of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” The pop singer was tapped to pay homage to the late icon during her headlining performance.

The concert, Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, featured a host of Black musicians including Charlie Wilson, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci, and Mike Phillips.

Bailey took the stage in a Turner-inspired outfit to perform the 1993 hit. “This one’s for you,” she said of Turner before singing the opening line You must understand, though the touch of your hand / Makes my pulse react / That it’s only the thrill of boy meeting girl / Opposites attract.

Bailey’s rich vocals lent themselves well to the Turner hit. Though her usual singing partner (her sister Halle Bailey) was not on stage with her, she more than held her own, stepping into the shoes of a musical great like Turner.

Check out a clip of the performance, below.

Chloe was absolutely PERFECT for the Tina Turner tribute🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/OsnXfx7u4q — 👁👄👁 (@shyquariuss) June 20, 2023

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” helped to launch Turner’s solo career by appearing on the track list for her debut album, Private Dancer.

The song took Turner to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the oldest woman in history at the time to earn a No. 1 song (she has now been surpassed by Cher and Kate Bush).

Turner passed away in May at 83 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a Facebook post read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)