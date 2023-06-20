Taylor Swift Announces International Eras Tour Dates for 2024

Fans outside the U.S. can rest easy. Taylor Swift has finally announced international tour dates for 2024.

The North American leg of Swift’s coveted tour will wrap up on August 9 in Los Angeles. Soon after, the singer-songwriter will head to Central and South America for a slew of dates with support act Sabrina Carpenter.

The newly announced dates see Swift plot Japanese, Australian, European, and U.K. legs. The dates will keep her busy for most of next year, kicking off on July 2 in Tokyo and wrapping up on August 17 in London.

Like the U.S. leg, Swift will play multiple nights in each city. Other stops along the tour include Buenos Aires, Sydney, Paris, Milan, and more.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift announced on social media. “Can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Other than Carpenter, Swift has not announced any support acts for the international dates. But, given the star-studded list of openers she has already tapped for the tour, fans can only expect more high-profile artists to join Swift overseas.

Find the full tour dates, below, and find more ticket information on Swift’s website.

By the time Swift embarks on the international legs of this tour, fans will have a new album to sink their teeth into. Swift is set to release the re-recorded version of Speak Now in a few weeks (July 7).

Swift has already released the track list for the record, featuring collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version), including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.”

Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management