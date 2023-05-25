Beyoncé Pays Tribute to “Inspiration” Tina Turner: “Thank You For All You Have Done”

Beyoncé has joined the mass of musicians paying tribute to the late Tina Turner. The Renaissance artist took to her website to pen a heartfelt letter to Turner – whom she credits as being one of her biggest inspirations.

Along with the tribute message, the landing page of the website was updated to feature a photo of Beyoncé and Turner. The photo comes from their collaborative performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Directly under the photo is a message that reads, “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.

“We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done,” Beyoncé continued.

Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Ms. Tina Turner. 🤍#RestInPeaceTinaTurner pic.twitter.com/z1uWndOS3N — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 24, 2023

Beyoncé previously paid tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors. She took on Turner’s imitable classic “Proud Mary” in front of the diva herself. Donning a fire red dress and big bouncy hair (a la Turner), Beyoncé wowed the crowd with an energetic rendition of the 1970 hit.

The pair then performed the track together at the 2008 Grammys. The singers bounded around the venue and traded vocals on the Creedence Clearwater Revival cover.

Turner died at the age of 83 on May 24 following a “long illness.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a Facebook post read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)