Tina Turner Barbie Joins the Brand’s Signature Music Series

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has officially been Barbie-fied.

Tina Turner unveiled her Barbie likeness Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest installment of the brand’s Signature Music Series. In honor of the 40th anniversary of her classic hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the doll captures the star’s image from her spiky blonde hairstyle down to her pointed-toe heels.

“I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” the singer shared in a statement.

Get a 360 view of the Tina Turner Barbie, revealed on her Instagram.

From her fifth solo album Private Dancer, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” earned the singer Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards in 1985. The song marked a huge turning point in the star’s solo career as it would become her first and only No. 1 single. Aged 44 at the time of the song’s release, she became the oldest solo female artist to top Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The track was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012 and gave the singer her third such award.

Replicated from the song’s iconic music video, Turner’s Barbie, with a tiny plastic microphone in hand, rocks a leather mini skirt, cropped denim jacket, and fishnet stockings. Her teardrop earrings and signature red lip make for subtle, yet important touches. Check out the video and see the inspiration for the doll’s classic Turner look.

Tina Turner’s Barbie is among other artists like Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley in Barbie’s Signature Music Series. From Sally Ride to Freida Kahlo, she also joins the ranks of so many more inspiring female figures immortalized in the doll’s form.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)