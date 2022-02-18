Chris Stapleton Extends 2022 Tour with Special Guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Yola and More

Chris Stapleton has extended his All-American Road Show in 2022 with added dates in several U.S. cities, which run from March through October 2022.

New stops include The Forum in Los Angeles, Comerica Park in Detroit, the Merriweather Post Pavilioni in D.C., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York, Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and more.

Returning on tour after previous postponements in 2020 and 2021 around the pandemic, the All-American Road Show features a collection of special guests including Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Yola, Margo Price & The Dirty Knobs, Elle King, and Mike Campbell.

The tour marks another milestone in an already busy year for Stapleton, who was nominated for three Grammy awards—Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”)—and five ACM awards for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“You Should Probably Leave,” as artist and producer) and Video of the Year (Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

Produced by Dave Cobb, Starting Over is a collection of 14 songs moving around all the struggles and joys of life, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

All-American 2022 Tour Dates:

March 17—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino

March 19—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino

April 8—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center*

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center°

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

Photo: Andy Barron