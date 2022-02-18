Brandi Carlile Expands Summer Tour Dates

Six-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer (and New York Times best-selling author) Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be expanding her expansive 2022 summer tour, with new stops at the Santa Barbara Bowl, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena, Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann and more.

The artist shared the news on social media, writing on Twitter, “You thought that was all for the ‘Beyond These Silent Days Tour’? Think again! I can’t wait to hit the road with all of my friends and see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25th at 11am LOCAL! Grab yours at https://brandicarlile.com/tour/.”

Carlile is set to feature a number of special guests along her tour (full list of dates below), including big names like Allison Russell, Ani DiFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Katie Pruitt, Lake Street Dive, Lucius and Sarah McLachlan, with additional names to be announced down the road.

Ticket pre-sale will begin Thursday (February 24) at 10:00 AM local time with general public following on Friday at 11:00 AM local time.

Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

BOLD on-sale Friday, February 25 at 11:00am local time

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 21—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

June 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre=

July 6—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre×

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 15—Austin, TX—Moody Amphitheater

July 16—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 5—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum¤

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 11—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

August 19—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 20—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann**

August 30—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood††

August 31—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point††

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

September 25—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Festival

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

=with special guest Celisse

×with special guest Katie Pruitt and more to be announced

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

¤with special guest Lake Street Dive and more to be announced

#with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

**with special guest Allison Russell and more to be announced

††with special guest Indigo Girls

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard