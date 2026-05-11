Zach Bryan Scales 30 Feet up the Stage Rigging During Insane Encore Performance of “Revival” in Cleveland

Zach Bryan is taking his show to new heights. The singer recently brought his With Heaven on Tour trek to Cleveland, Ohio, and he ended the concert in a way fans won’t soon forget.

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At the end of the show, as has become customary, Bryan played his 2020 hit “Revival.” The moment is always a memorable one, but Bryan added even more to his performance this time around.

With his guitar in hand, Bryan scaled the structure on the stage that was holding up the speakers and other equipment. Bryan climbed incredibly high up, putting himself over the packed crowd at Huntington Bank Field.

Concertgoers cheered in awe as they watched the spectacle. From up above, Bryan began playing his guitar, and the audience sang along to every word.

What to Know About Zach Bryan’s Tour

Bryan kicked off his latest tour in March. He’s set to bring the trek across the North America and Europe. His final show is currently scheduled for Oct. 10 in Auburn, Alabama.

The singer recently made headlines after the weather at his Nebraska concert forced him to start the show late and end it early.

“I’m sorry for cutting the set short tonight! Lightening came in fast! We only missed the last six!” he wrote on X. “I love you guys, the rain was a blast.”

Some fans expressed their disappointment about the situation, and anger that the show ended early. In response, Bryan shared a photo from the concert, which showed lightening above the stage.

“There were f**kn lighting bolts?? Above?? Our?? Heads??” he wrote.

One fan came to Bryan’s defense, noting, “This literally has killed people before at sporting events, you tried your hardest to get the show in. F**k em.”

“To death,” Bryan replied. “See yall next week in Mississippi!!! Let’s gooooo.”

That concert in Mississippi went on as planned, though Bryan had a now-viral interaction with a fan. After he was bashed for his response to a fan’s request for a photo, Bryan called his critics “so soft & weird,” before deactivating his social media accounts.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images