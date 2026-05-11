Country Singer Makes “Difficult Decision” To Cancel Remainder of Tour, Says Their “Baby’s Wellbeing Has To Come First”

Meghan Patrick is pressing pause on her life on the road. The country singer, who’s expecting her first child with husband Mitchell Tenpenny, took to Instagram to announce that she’s canceling her shows through the rest of the year.

Videos by American Songwriter

In an emotional video, Patrick admitted, “When I found out I was pregnant, my first thought after being so excited was, ‘How is this going to affect my career?’”

“I was determined not to slow down. I thought I had to prove that pregnancy wouldn’t change anything, and that I could just push through no matter what,” she said. “But over the last few weeks—after a lot of conversations with my doctor, my family, my team, and with Mitchell—I’ve realized that I was wrong to tell myself that I had anything to prove or to make that a priority. More importantly, I know my baby’s wellbeing has to come first.”

With that in mind, and “with a very heavy heart,” Patrick “made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of my shows for the year starting in June.”

While Patrick said that she “fully intends” to reschedule the dates, for now, everyone who’s purchased tickets will get a refund.

Meghan Patrick Explains Why She’s Canceling Her Tour

Patrick made the decision after experiencing what it was like to perform while pregnant.

“A lot of this tour was booked before I knew I was pregnant, and before I understood just how physically and mentally challenging this season would be,” she said. “Between complications, hospital visits, exhaustion, and the anxiety that comes with experiencing a previous miscarriage, I’ve had to take a step back and take a hard look at what’s truly important right now, and what really matters.”

To Patrick, what matters is the example she sets for others.

“I’ve spent years believing I had to constantly push harder, sacrifice more, and prove myself in order to deserve a place in this industry,” she said. “But I don’t want to contribute to the narrative that women have to be superwoman all the time and run themselves into the ground just to succeed.”

“That’s certainly not the example I want to set for my own daughter either,” Patrick added. “Right now, being the best mother I can be matters more to me than anything else.”

Additionally, Patrick was thinking of her fans when she made the decision.

“I also recognize that times are hard right now and people are struggling to pay the bills, put food on the table, gas in your car, let alone to have something leftover at the end of the month to let loose and have some fun,” she said. “The further along I get in this pregnancy, the harder it is getting for me to perform at the level that I’m used to.”

“I’m just not comfortable taking your money or time to give you a performance that I feel does not meet the high standard I’ve set and maintained for years when it comes to my live show,” she added.

Meghan Patrick Opens Up About Her Future

Patrick will play her three remaining May shows before stepping away from touring for the rest of 2026 to focus on “my family, my health, and this baby girl that we have prayed so hard for,” she said.

“I’m still going to be making music. Honestly, I feel like I’m writing some of the best songs of my life right now,” Patrick assured her fans. “I’m not disappearing or quitting. I’m just going to be doing things a little differently in the best way for not only the quality of my music, but also for my family.”

Patrick ended her video with a message of thanks to “everyone who has supported me, bought tickets, and shown me grace and understanding, and loved me through every season.”

“I hate to disappoint you guys, but I promise I’ll be back when the time is right, and it’ll be worth the wait,” she said. “I love you guys and I’ll see you soon.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images