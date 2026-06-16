Chris Young Brings a New Sports Bar Concept to Downtown Nashville

Nashville is the home of country music, but it is also a massive tourist destination filled with more than a few bars and restaurants. It has become somewhat of a special milestone for country singers to open a bar or restaurant on Music Row. Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Jason Aldean all own an establishment in Nashville. And that is just a sample. But now, hoping to add his name to the growing list of business owners, Chris Young will open a sports bar. But unlike other bars, Young offered a different experience.

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When needing a name for his new bar, Young had the great idea to name it after his No. 1 hit song “Famous Friends.” Released in November 2020, the song was a collaboration between Young and Kane Brown. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart and No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

While Nashville will house the Famous Friends bar, it won’t feature the same amenities as many other restaurants. With most restaurants in the area including numerous floors, live music, and even rooftop access, Young wanted to keep it simple and focus on what mattered the most – the food. “The chefs are absolutely amazing. I feel like it’s a slap in the face to them to call it elevated bar food.”

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Chris Young Keeps New Bar Simple And Intimate

As for the decor, Famous Friends will highlight the ongoing career of Young and will also celebrate several country music icons. But fans might want to get in line early, as the bar will only be able to accommodate 90 guests. “Basically, it is a little different — sort of like counter-programming on my part. One of my friends called me, and they’re like, ‘How many stories is it?’ I was like, ‘One.’ They’re like, ‘Well, how big is it?’ I was like, ‘It holds like 90 people.’”

With reports about the new bar already circulating on social media, Young hoped to set the record straight about a few misconceptions. Other than the space only able to fit 90 people, the singer insisted there will be “NO” live music stage.

Wanting to keep the atmosphere personal, Young envisioned Famous Friends as a place where fans could actually relax, enjoy a meal, and watch a game without fighting through massive crowds.

Rather than competing with Nashville’s honky-tonks, Young hoped to win over patrons with quality food and a more intimate setting. Famous Friends is expected to open later this year.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)