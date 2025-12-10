Christian Metal Frontman Shares Cancer Diagnosis With Fans: “God Has a Plan”

In the early 1980s, Michael Sweet formed a band called Roxx Regime with older brother Robert, eventually changing the name to Stryper. Their full-length debut, 1985’s Soldiers Under Command, became the first Christian metal album to attain a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), selling more than half a million copies. Also enjoying a successful solo career, Sweet also spent a four-year stint as lead vocalist and guitarist for arena-rock legends Boston. In a social media post Thursday (Dec. 9), the 62-year-old Californian informed fans that he has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

“I spoke to my endocrinologist and unfortunately the biopsy that was performed on 11/17 (a nodule in my right thyroid) came back positive,” Sweet wrote on Facebook. “Malignant.”

Michael Sweet Says Cancer Diagnosis Won’t Affect Upcoming Stryker Album

Consequently, the “In God We Trust” singer will attend a scheduled CT and an ultrasound Monday, Dec. 15, two days after his band’s ninth annual Christmas show at the Spire Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Michael Sweet will meet with a surgeon the following Monday (Dec. 22) to determine a plan going forward as Stryper prepares to begin recording their 21st studio album on Dec. 28.

“That will remain on schedule,” Sweet wrote. “Once we finish tracking, I’ll be undergoing another surgery to remove my right thyroid and the nodule itself.”

The Dove Award-nominated artist assured followers that the cancer is “slow growing” and doctors seem “very optimistic” about his prognosis. However, he also admitted to not performing at full capacity of late.

“Unfortunately (and more recently), I’ve been experiencing a few issues vocally and it feels a little more “crowded” in there. Now I understand why,” he wrote. “My sincere apologies for not being to perform at 100% lately. It’s been a bit of a burden to be honest, but I’m confident that things will get better.”

Sweet continued, “Even though it’s concerning to even hear the ‘C’ word (much less be diagnosed with it), I believe that it will be behind me soon enough. I’ll get in and deal with it and heal up and be ready for 2026. Please don’t worry about me as I know and trust that God has a plan.”

