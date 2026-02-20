‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Set To Release Heavy Metal Album Featuring Songs by Black Sabbath and Judas Priest

William Shatner fans know that the Star Trek legend has also become a rather prolific recording artist in recent years. Since 2004, the actor has released albums exploring various musical genres while showcasing his trademark spoken-word vocal stylings.

The 94-year-old cultural icon has now announced plans for an upcoming album dedicated to the headbanging sounds of heavy metal. The project is due out later this year. It will feature 35 hard-rock musicians handpicked by Shatner to deliver, according to a press release, “equal parts thunder, theater, and fearless experimentation.”

“Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud,” Shatner said in a statement. “This album is a gathering of forces—each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty.”

The album’s title, track list, release date, and list of collaborators will be announced soon. A lead single also will be made available.

Meanwhile, Black Label Society frontman and ex-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently gave a guitar as a gift. Bill described the gesture as unexpected and deeply motivating.

Reflecting on the new album, Shatner said, “I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction. Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. … I hope you will join me in the exploration.”

He also revealed that the album will include covers of tunes by Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden, “as well as a number of new songs written by my team.”

What Inspired Shatner to Make a Heavy Metal Album

Shanter explained that his heavy metal album came about after he was asked to contribute a spoken-word introduction to a song on Black Flame, the upcoming album by the metal supergroup Nuclear Messiah. Nuclear Messiah is a project overseen by founding Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.

The album, which will be released on April 24, features contributions from 34 well-known rock musicians. Among them are Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman, Dave Ellefson, and Glen Drover; ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; former Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian; Uriah Heap’s Mick Box; ex-Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner; and many more.

“When Nuclear Messiah came to life, something clicked,” Shatner shared. “It wasn’t just a track—it was a doorway. It made me want to go all the way in, bring in the best metal players I could find, and create something fearless.”

The press release about Shatner’s forthcoming album explains, “[T]he record plays like a high-voltage film: sharp turns, dark humor, raw emotion, and moments of unexpected beauty.” Listeners can expect to hear “massive guitars, cinematic arrangements, and Shatner’s signature vocal intensity.”

More About Shatner’s Recording Career

Shatner’s previous albums have included collections of pop, rock, and blues covers, original tunes, Christmas songs, orchestral music, and even a prog-rock concept album. Bill’s most recent album, which was released in 2024, was a children’s record titled Where Will the Animals Sleep?: Songs for Kids and Other Living Things!

(Photo by Elizabeth Shatner)