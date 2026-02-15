“I’m Not Dying”: Dee Snider Reveals Why Twisted Sister’s Tour Was Canceled

Dee Snider is speaking out about his health. Days after Twisted Sister canceled their 50th anniversary celebration performances due to Snider’s health issues, the heavy metal band’s singer assured fans he’s OK.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m not dying! No, not never. I mean, we’re all dying, but not immediately,” Snider, 70, said on his House of Hair radio show. “My announcement about canceling the tour for health reasons—problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that—the rumors have run wild that I am on my death bed. I am not.”

“I just can’t do those things that I did in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and even 60s. Alright? Otherwise I’m alive and well,” he continued. “I’m enjoying life. I’m here for the House of Hair. I am directing a movie. I’ve been writing things. You won’t see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to, because that will mess me up.”

Dee Snider Addresses Twisted Sister’s Canceled Tour

Snider continued his statement by offering his apologies for the tour’s cancelation, and by thanking fans for their support.

“Thank for all the love, and care, and worry, and all that stuff. It was crazy, the amount of people [who reached out],” he said. “The outpouring was beautiful. Thank you very much for cheering me on. I’m OK. I just can’t do that anymore.”

Snider went on to admit, “And you know what? The truth of the matter is: I don’t want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. You’ve got memories of a great show that I did? That’s what I want to leave you with.”

“I went out rocking. I’m still rocking here. I ain’t stopping. I’ve got a lot of life to live,” he added. “My dad’s 95 and still kicking, so I’m expecting to be around for a long time… Don’t worry about old Dee.”

What to Know About Twisted Sister’s Future

Earlier this month, Twisted Sister announced that their tour, which was scheduled to kick off April 25 in Brazil, was canceled.

“The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks,” the band said.

In a statement of his own, Snider revealed that he suffers from “degenerative arthritis.” He additionally noted that he’s undergone “several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain.”

“I don’t know of any other way to rock,” Snider said. “The idea of slowing down in unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self.”

Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images





