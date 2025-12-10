Nashville’s Big Bash Teases Massive New Year’s Eve Lineup Fans Won’t Want to Miss

With 2025 coming to an end, people prepare to ring in the new year. Excited for 2026, there are more than a few ways to celebrate. For some, they tend to explore the town. For others, they travel to New York City to watch the iconic Times Square ball drop. But for most, they welcome 2026 in the comfort of their own homes. And while ABC promoted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, CBS will welcome some of the biggest names in country music with the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Not wanting to miss a single moment, here are all the details, including start time and lineup.

On Wednesday, December 31, Nashville will host one of the biggest celebrations with the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Embracing the “Big Bash” mentality, the night will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and run until 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Don’t worry, the celebration will return after a local broadcast at 10:30 p.m., and will air until 1:30 a.m.

Nashville’s Big Bash Lineup

Presenting five hours of country music, Nashville’s Big Bash needed some help from more than a few stars. Looking at the lineup for this year’s celebration, it included:

Dierks Bentley Brooks & Dunn Rascal Flatts Marcus King Zach Top Keith Urban Gretchen Wilson Dwight Yoakam Jason Aldean Bailey Zimmerman CeCe Winans Fisk Jubilee Singers Riley Green Megan Moroney Stephen Wilson Jr.

It wouldn’t be a true country bash without Lainey Wilson. Aside from hosting the 2025 CMA Awards, the country star won Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. And if that wasn’t enough, she also hosted the event. Wanting to end the year in the heart of country music, Wilson will take the stage during Nashville’s Big Bash for a special performance.

Special New Year’s Eve Watch Party At Luke Combs’ Bar

As for where fans can watch the special celebration, Nashville’s Big Bash will be available on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. But for those wanting a truly magical night, an in-person watch party will take place at Luke Combs’s Category 10 bar.

While completely free and open on a first-come, first-served basis, the event is only reserved for fans 21 and older. With doors opening at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT, the restaurant will surely be packed. Giving fans a chance to skip the line, special entry tickets are available to purchase, starting at $74.

So whether you tune in from home or join the crowd in Nashville, this year’s Big Bash promises a New Year’s celebration you won’t forget.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)