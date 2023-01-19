City and Colour Announces New Album, Digs Deep in New Track “Underground”

Folk act City and Colour, aka singer-songwriter Dallas Green, has announced his seventh album. He says the forthcoming release was “born out of unimaginable loss.”

Titled The Love Still Held Me Near, the 12-track LP will explore his “journey through the grief and heartache that followed,” Green explained in a statement. “It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did.”

Listen to the results of that inner work in “Underground,” Green’s newly unveiled track, below.

“Underground” follows the previously released song, “Meant To Be.” The latter is a haunting track that pays tribute to and deals with the loss of his dear friend and longtime producer-engineer, Karl Bareham, who drowned while the band was touring Australia in 2019. Green was left to identify his friend’s body, a moment he said “changed me forever.”

“My coping process when I go through something is to write about it as a way to help myself through it and then hopefully, other people can relate to it and find what they need to help them out of it too,” Green explained in a statement after sharing the gut-wrenching track. “That’s how I’ve always done it. But this felt different. How do I write a song about my best friend who is gone?”

The Love Still Held Me Near is set for release on March 31. The record is available for pre-order beginning on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Track List

1. “Meant to Be”

2. “Underground”

3. “Fucked it Up”

4. “The Love Still Held Me Near”

5. “A Little Mercy”

6. “Things We Choose to Care About”

7. “After Disaster”

8. “Without Warning”

9. “Hard, Hard Time”

10. “The Water is Coming”

11. “Bow Down to Love”

12. “Begin Again”

