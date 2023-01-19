Leon Russell’s Life and Legacy to Be Chronicled in New Biography

Leon Russell’s story has been put to page. A new biography, arriving in early spring, will chronicle the enigmatic music master’s life and legacy.

Titled Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History, the book will be a definitive guide through the man, the myth, and the music. His never-before-told story, told with the support of Russell’s estate, comes from author, musician, and founding member of Buffalo Tom, Bill Janovitz.

The nearly 600-page book defines Russell as “a genre-defying, multi-talented artist whose wildly diverse body of work has affirmed him as a one-of-a-kind Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and truly mythical figure in American music.” The composer of highly-covered rock standards such as “Delta Lady,” “A Song for You,” and “This Masquerade,” Russell saw acclaim throughout his 60-year career.

“Leon always assembled wildly diverse bands and performances, fostering creative and free atmospheres for musicians to live and work together,” the biography’s synopsis details. “He brazenly challenged musical and social barriers.”

However, Russell was not without his fair share of lows, the description continues. “[He] also struggled with his demons, including substance abuse, severe depression, and a crippling stage fright that wreaked havoc on his psyche over the long haul and at times seemed to will himself into obscurity.”

While Russell was a profound influence on countless artists, including George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Willie Nelson, the biography’s synopsis goes on to call him “an under-appreciated artist.”

“His career is like a roadmap of music history, often intersecting with rock royalty like Bob Dylan, the Stones, and the Beatles.”

Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History is set to be released on March 14 through Hatchett Books. It is available for pre-order now.

