CMT has named ten rising artists to its prestigious “Next Women of Country” (NWOC) franchise, marking the first-ever linear reveal in program history. The news was shared during a dedicated three-hour special on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, which saw NWOC alum Ashley McBryde (2018), Carly Pearce (2016), Cassadee Pope (2014), Lauren Alaina (2014), Lindsay Ell (2014), Maggie Rose (2017), Maren Morris (2016), Mickey Guyton (2015), Tanya Tucker (2020-21 tour) and Tenille Townes (2019) welcoming the new class.

The “CMT Next Women of Country” Class of 2021 includes:

Ashland Craft

Photo by Brayln Kelly

Britteny Spencer

Chapel Hart

Hannah Dasher

Photo by Andrew Morton

Harper Grae

MacKenzie Porter

Photo by Bree Marie Fish

Priscilla Block

Reyna Roberts

Sacha

Tenille Arts

Tomorrow, Caylee Hammack (2020), Rissi Palmer and Lauren Alaina will host a one-hour digital special, “CMT Presents: Next Women of Country Class of 2021,” on CMT Facebook and YouTube channels featuring full performances from each of the new inductees, with a special appearance from CMT Equal Play ambassador Jennifer Nettles, who also headlined the 2016 CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the newest class of CMT’s Next Women of Country,” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, CMT. “These artists represent the best of fresh new talent and the diversity of styles that country music has to offer. We look forward to providing this group more exposure than ever before, particularly within the ViacomCBS family on Pluto TV, as well as providing them with essential resources to help them build their musical careers.”



Over the next year, the new NWOC class will receive cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music channels, CMT Radio (220+ channels), CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social channels, in addition to cross-promotional opportunities for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group.

New this year, the women will be featured in music video rotation in the newly permanent ‘CMT Equal Play’ channel on Pluto TV, which offers country music 24/7 with an equal male/female playlist.

In addition, CMT will offer its new NWOC inductees access to independent media training, photography consultations and artist advocacy opportunities designed to assist them in supporting charitable causes and social issues. These resources will be provided by Nashville-based communications firm, The Change Agent·cy.

For updates and to join the conversation, visit CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube and use #CMTNextWomen to join the conversation.