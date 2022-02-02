Coachella to Sell Lifetime Festival Passes, VIP Experiences as NFTs

Coachella is selling lifetime festival passes for the first time, as an NFT.

On sale Feb. 4, the music festival will auction the Coachella Keys Collection, a group of 10 NFTs allowing purchasers lifetime tickets to the festival through the newly launched NFT marketplace built by FTX US.

Owners of the lifetime festival pass token will have passes to the two-weekend Coachella fest every year for life. In addition to the lifetime passes to the festival, Coachella organizers are also offering VIP on-site experiences for the 2022 festival, including front access to the Coachella Stage, dinner by a celebrity chef, onstage access at the Sahara Tent, and “access to Coachella-produced virtual experiences forever.”

Coachella NFTs (Photo: Coachella)

Coachella NFTs are minted on Solana, a blockchain platform with industry-low energy consumption, and a portion of all sales donated to charitable organizations GiveDirectly, Find Food Bank, and Lideres Campesinas.

The 2020 lineup for Coachella features headliners Billie Eilish, Kanye West (officially billed as Ye), and Harry Styles. In October 2021, the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals stated they would no longer require full vaccination for attendees at the 2022 festivals.

“We’ve all seen how NFTs enable true ownership of art and media on the internet,” said Sam Schoonover, innovation lead for Coachella in a statement. “We wanted to take it one step further and use NFTs to enable ownership of experiences in the real world, too. Only blockchain technology can give us the unique ability to offer tradable lifetime passes to Coachella for the first time ever.”

Photos: Courtesy of Coachella