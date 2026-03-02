Cody Johnson Tips His Hat to Home State in New Single “Blame Texas”

Growing up in Texas, Cody Johnson embraced the lifestyle of a cowboy. Before becoming a country music singer, Johnson dabbled in professional bull riding. He even worked in the prison system. But that eventually changed when he released his debut album, Black and White Label, in 2006. Since that moment, he has released hits like “Til You Can’t.” And while fans anxiously await for Johnson to drop a new album, he offered them a special treat with “Blame Texas.”

Although some singers write songs about the love they have for their home state, Johnson took his lyrics in a different direction. Knowing he wasn’t a perfect man, the singer used the song to blame Texas for some of his downfalls.

And looking at the lyrics, some of those downfalls surrounded tequila, beer, George Strait, and Elvis Presley. “If I chase my tequila with an ice-cold beer, blame Texas/If I swear there ain’t no better place than here, blame Texas/If you think I say a few words wrong/And find a way to put fiddle in every song/ If I take George Strait over Elvis, blame Texas.”

Fans Can’t Help But “Blame Texas” Alongside Cody Johnson

Already going against the grain with his new single, Johnson did not promote it whatsoever. Again, some artists spend weeks and even months supporting a single song. But Johnson casually released “Blame Texas” overnight. He only wrote online, “We had so much fun cuttin’ this one in the studio, I couldn’t keep it to myself. Had to let y’all have it.”

Written by Ashley Gorley, Josh Phillips, Beau Bailey, and Casey Brown, the song highlighted some of the stereotypes often found in Texas. The writers seemed to strike a chord with fans as comments included:

“George Strait over Elvis is just good ol’ common sense round these parts.” “Damn that chorus is so beautiful. Cody Johnson is always #1 for me.” “As a Proud Texan, yes sirrrr! I love this with my Lone Star Soul.” “Great song … Definitely BLAME TEXAS.” “Proud to be from the Lone Star State!!” “Play’em a little of our South East Texas Country!” Whether tipping his hat to Texas pride or having a little fun with the state’s larger-than-life reputation, Johnson once again proved he knows exactly how to connect with his audience. And if “Blame Texas” is any sign of what’s coming next, fans won’t be waiting quietly for that next album.

