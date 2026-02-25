Ella Langley, Zach Top, Cody Johnson, and More Tapped for 2026 CMA Fest Stadium Lineup

This June, CMA Fest will once again take over downtown Nashville as fans celebrate four straight days of country music. Today, the hosting Country Music Association announced the artists performing during a series of nightly shows at Nissan Stadium. This year’s lineup mixes some fresh new blood—i.e. Zach Top and Ella Langley—with country music mainstays like Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. Keep reading to learn more about the 2026 CMA Fest stadium performances.

2026 CMA Fest Set For June 4-7 in Nashville

The first wave of CMA Fest performers announced Wednesday (Feb. 25) includes Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top on the main stage.

Additionally, the Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. will deliver mid-field performances.

Tickets to the Nissan Stadium shows are available now, according to the Country Music Association. Also, the four nightly concerts will be filmed for a national televised special airing over the summer on ABC and Hulu.

The organization will announce more performers in the coming weeks, promising on social media, “Stay tuned–more coming soon.”

Billboard Women In Music 2026 Will Honor Ella Langley

For the last two years, country music has been coming up Ella Langley. The 2026 CMA Fest performer recently scored her first ever No. 1 hit on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 with the phenomenon “Choosin’ Texas.” Now, she will take home the Powerhouse Award at Billboard‘s Women in Music Awards ceremony April 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The Powerhouse Award honors artists who are driving the conversation and shaping the sound of the current music landscape. This is certainly true of Langley, who is gearing up to release her sophomore album, Dandelion, on April 10.

Other 2026 honorees include Teyana Taylor, Tate McRae, Kehlani, Laufey and Zara Larsson. Canadian pop star McRae will receive the Hitmaker Award after she, like Langley, also scored her first Hot 100 chart-topper with last year’s Morgan Wallen collab “What I Want.”

