Kid Rock Just Scored First No. 1 on the Christian Charts—Thanks in Part to Cody Johnson

It might take a moment for the headline to sink in. Especially when knowing that Kid Rock is the voice behind “Redneck Paradise”, “Cowboy”, and “American Bad Ass.” Known for his country lifestyle and free spirit, Rock found himself at the center of controversy when helming the “All-American Halftime Show.” In direct response to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, it seems that Rock’s cover of “Til You Can’t” struck a chord with fans as it topped Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Rock originally performed the song at the Hondo Rodeo Fest, he decided to cover the hit song from Cody Johnson yet again during his separate halftime performance. But unlike Johnson’s version, Rock added a verse focused on his faith. “There’s a book that is sitting in your house somewhere/That could use some dusting off/There’s a man that died for all our sins, hanging on the cross/You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance ‘Til you can’t”

Barely a day after the Super Bowl, Rock celebrated the performance by releasing his cover of “Til You Can’t”, which quickly climbed to No.1. Gaining over 3.7 million streams and selling more than 51,000 units, the cover brought Rock his first No.1 hit on the Hot Christian Songs chart.

[RELATED: Kid Rock Breaks Silence on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show]

Kid Rock And Fans Thank Cody Johnson For “Til You Can’t”

Even before Rock dominated the chart, he thanked Johnson and the songwriters for giving their blessing when he wanted to release the cover. “A big thank you to Cody Johnson and the songwriters Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for giving me their blessing to record and release it. It really is one of the best written songs I have heard in a long time and NOTHING is more powerful than a great song in my book!”

If you enjoyed our version of "Til Ya Can’t” on The TPUSA All American Halftime – Our studio recording of it will be available to purchase or stream at midnight tonight!



A big thank you to @codyjohnson and the songwriters Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for giving me there blessing… pic.twitter.com/KzKUfKHebh — KidRock (@KidRock) February 9, 2026

With fans helping “Til You Can’t” reach No. 1, many left comments on the music video, claiming, “This will be without a doubt the best song ever recorded by Kid Rock!!!!.” Other comments included:

“Thank you Robert Ritchie. We needed that verse.” “Beautiful Robert! Thank you for honoring our Lord in a beautiful song.”

“I didn’t have ‘Kid Rock proclaiming the name of Jesus’ on my 2026 Bingo Card. But it was a beautiful sight to behold. He has never sounded better!” “I watched it live and Thanks to Cody Johnson for allowing you to do this song.”

Whether longtime fans expected it or not, the milestone marks a surprising new chapter in Rock’s career. And judging by the early reaction, his faith-focused approach could take his career in a different direction.

(Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)