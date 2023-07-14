Colbie Caillat Shares New Track “Wide Open”: “It Was Something I Really Wanted to Say”

Colbie Caillat is sharing another track, “Wide Open,” from her impending album Along the Way. The new song acts as the opener for her first country solo release. I kinda like where this is going / Even if it’s not going anywhere / Feeling like the breeze flowin’ / Sometimes you’ve got to throw it all up in the air, Caillat sings in her gentle, So-Cal steeped vocals overtop a simple acoustic guitar trill.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I wrote this when I started dating again for the first time [after a breakup],” Caillat tells American Songwriter. “It was this perfect combination of being excited about it and liking the person that I was hanging out with, but being totally okay if it ended.

“[I was enjoying] being fine on my own,” she continues. “It felt like this really grounded, but open feeling. It was something I really wanted to say. Dating can be nerve-racking and this was a song about being very content and happy with whatever happens.”

Check out the song, below.

Along the Way is set for release later this year. Caillat has already shared two tracks from the record, “Worth It” and “Pretend,” which could almost be a prequel to the latest release, “Wide Open.” While “Worth It” sees Caillat looking optimistically ahead, “Pretend” sees her holding on to the past.

“I wrote ‘Pretend’ when I was reminiscing the good parts of my last relationship and wanting to pretend we were back together so I could re-live and feel those good times we shared again,” Caillat said in a statement. “Although the album is full of breakup songs, I felt it was important to share the optimism I still feel about the future and the respect I have for what I’ve experienced in the past.”

Along the Way will be the first solo album from Caillat since The Malibu Sessions in 2016. In the downtime between releasing original material, the singer/songwriter shared a compilation album titled, Will You Count Me In.

Among the track list are fan favorites “Lucky,” “Realize,” “Lucky,” “Fallin’ For You,” and more.

Photo by Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo/Courtesy of The Oriel Co.