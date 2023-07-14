Gucci Mane Reveals More “Positive” New Record: “Start Hearing More From Me”

Gucci Mane recently announced that he will be releasing his new LP, Breath of Fresh Air, on October 13. The new album will contain the singles “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby, “Pissy” featuring Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick, “06 Gucci” featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage, and “King Snipe” featuring Kodak Black.

Videos by American Songwriter

Breath of Fresh Air contains 24 tracks in total, and is reportedly more upbeat than Gucci Mane’s previous work. The rapper recently spoke to Apple Music about how he wanted to have a more uplifting sound for his newest record.

RELATED: Lil Baby Says Nicki Minaj Is the “GOAT Female Rapper”

Gucci Mane told the outlet, “I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game and advice and my opinion on stuff. So I feel like now when I do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping.”

Mane’s new lyrics contain positive messages involving getting sober and setting high goals. He added, “I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game and advice and my opinion on stuff. So I feel like now when I do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping.”

The rapper later stated, “I just, like I said, let me just try to be the person … I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that and not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”

Gucci Mane was nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Lizzo’s “Exactly How I Feel,” which he was featured on. In 2022, Mane released a massive, 80-track album. In addition to rapping, Mane has also opened his own clothing line called Delantic and starred in the 2013 film Spring Breakers.

(Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)