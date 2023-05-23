Colbie Caillat Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut As a Solo Artist

Colbie Caillat recently achieved a career milestone.

On Saturday (May 20), Caillat made her solo debut on the Grand Ole Opry where she performed her latest single, “Worth It,” along with two of her biggest hits, “Bubbly” and “Try.” This wasn’t her first time standing in the sacred circle, as she’d previously performed with her country band, Gone West, comprised of frequent songwriting collaborators Jason Reeves, Nelly Joy and Justin Young. The group disbanded in 2020.

Since then, Caillat went back to working as a solo artist. She launched into stardom with her 2007 debut album, Coco, which featured hits “Bubbly” and “Realize.” The former track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs, Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts, as well as No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Realize” was a Top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts and peaked inside the Top 20 on the Hot 100.

She’s released six solo studio albums thus far, her latest being The Malibu Sessions in 2016. In March 2023, the California native released a compilation album of some of her biggest hits and personal favorites, Will You Count Me In. Named after the first line she says in “Bubbly,” the album features “Realize,” “Lucky,” “Fallin’ For You,” “Brighter Than the Sun” and others.

“Whether you’ve been with me since the MySpace days or discovered my music more recently, I welcome you to dive in & listen to my first-ever collection, titled Will You Count Me In, wherever you stream music,” Caillat shared on Instagram. “Seeing all your videos using ‘Try’ inspired me to revisit my songs from over the years and in doing so, I curated this compilation of my favorites. I’m so grateful for everyone that helped me write/record/release these songs!”

Photo Credit: Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo/Courtesy of The Oriel Co.