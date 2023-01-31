Coldplay Working on New Album ‘Moon Music’

Coldplay has a new album in the works.

Frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland confirmed in an interview with Canada’s City News that the band is in the studio working on new music.

“We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second Music of the Spheres volume,” Martin says, referring to the band’s last album which was released in 2021. “But that won’t come out for a little bit. We might start playing some songs at some point this year.”

Music of the Spheres featured all-star collaborations with Korean pop supergroup BTS, Selena Gomez and others. It reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and the pinnacle position on the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, along with the U.K. Albums chart in their native London. Spheres is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, while “My Universe” featuring BTS is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The lead single “Higher Power” was nominated in the same category at the 2022 ceremony.

“We have some amazing guests on albums recently and tours, but it’s always sort of deflating because you realize ‘this person’s so much more talented,'” Martin laughs, citing H.E.R. as a “primary example.” “She’s been on tour with us a lot…when she comes onstage, you just have to sort of have to take your hat off, it’s just a different level of talent.”

H.E.R. served as an opening act on Coldplay’s 2022 Music of the Spheres World Tour and will rejoin the band for a series of dates in the U.S. and Canada in September 2023. The new leg of the tour begins on March 10 covering South America, Europe, and North America before concluding with a two-night stay at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on September 30 and October 1.

Coldplay is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on February 4.

