Chris Martin Talks Coldplay’s Impending End:”I’m Trying To Let Go of Everything”

On several occasions, Chris Martin has stated that Coldplay is going to make 12 albums and then stop. Notably, Martin told NME around the release of their 10th studio album, Moon Music, “We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.”

Given that Coldplay is currently on their 10th studio album, that means the end is near. Concerning the end, Martin spoke about how he is coming to terms with the fact that the band he has fronted for nearly three decades is reportedly in one of their last chapters.

He told the Bizarre Column of The Sun, “I’m trying to let go of everything, but I still love my job. I love it and maybe that’s not good. I love all of it, even all of the nonsense. I’m so grateful.” “I love our band, I love what we do, I love the songs that come through, I love where we get to go, I love the view of the world that it gives us. We see the thing that connects humans more than most people see. I love it. So maybe that means I’m attached to it.”

“I need to let go of feeling like I need that and just be able to appreciate it when it’s there – not to be attached to needing it. I’d like to just want it,” added Chris Martin. Martin yet again confirmed that the 12 albums are the cutoff for Coldplay, and also that the final album will merely be titled “Coldplay”.

Coldplay is Not Slowing Down

Despite these comments, Coldplay is still and plans to be on top of music’s peak for the years to come. After all, this summer, Coldplay has been packing out stadiums across the world on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Which began in 2022 and is scheduled to end on September 12, 2025, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Also, just recently, Coldplay won an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Music Video. So while the end might be in sight for Coldplay, they seemingly have a lot of stuff still in the works, two of those being new albums.

