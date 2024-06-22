Colt Ford Shares Health Update After Near-Death Experience, Promises New Music Is on the Way

Sharing his love for country music for almost twenty years, Colt Ford not only pursued a solo career but also helped write hit songs like “Dirt Road Anthem”, “Mind On You”, and “Country Music Be Country Wide.” While continuing to perform around the country, in April, tragedy struck when he took the stage in Phoenix, Arizona. Although finishing the concert, Ford suffered a heart attack shortly after. With the singer focusing on his long road to recovery, Ford recently updated fans on his health and promised that new music was on the way.

Posting a video on Instagram, Ford repeatedly thanked fans for their love and support over the last few months. Although still recovering, the country star smiled as he revealed he recently got a haircut, but didn’t lose the mullet. He also thanked the fans for lifting him up as he struggled mentally over the last month. He captioned the post, writing, “I am so Thankful and Blessed and Lucky to still be alive Guys. I have received so many Prayers and Well Wishes I am so Humbled by it all. I hate I can’t be on road playing shows, but I hope to get back at it next year. I got new music coming and I’m working my tail off to get back. I love you all. God Bless. Colt”

Fans rallied in the comment section, loving the update. Comments included, “Get well soon bubba! We are praying for ya to get back healthy and continue doing what you love! God bless.” Another comment read, “ Thank GOD. You are going to come back stronger and better than ever Take care of yourself I’ve been praying for you!!! Remember Your my FAVORITE. GOD BLESS KEEP FIGHTING.”

Colt Ford Texted His Fiancee Before Suffering Heart Attack

When speaking about his heart attack on the Big D & Bubba show, Ford revealed, “I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible. I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.”

Although dying twice during the ordeal, Ford explained, “The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people’s lives.”

While still having a ways to go before he can step foot on stage again, Ford seems in high spirits and is already looking forward to his return.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for 2014 Festival Productions Inc.)