“Odds of Survival Were Grim,” Yet Colt Ford Continues To Progress After Heart Attack

While most know Colt Ford as a performer who loves to fuse country and rap, the singer once pursued another career before landing on the stage. Before introducing the world to Colt Ford, the hitmaker was a professional golfer. Trading in his golf clubs for a mic, Ford went on to release several albums, with his last, Must Be the Country, released last year. Continuing to perform, the singer recently found himself in the hospital after he suffered a heart attack following a show in Arizona. Having spent over a week there, fans are anxiously awaiting any update.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last Friday, Ford took the stage at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar. Giving a rousing performance, Ford seemed in high spirits, but his health soon diminished as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With the country singer surrounded by family and friends, Golf Channel analyst Charlie Rymer shared an update on his health. He wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Hey everybody. News keeps getting better on (Colt Ford). All the prayers are appreciated and working. Odds of survival were grim. Now … He’s making great progress and doing better by the minute. Please keep Colt and his family in your prayers.”

Hey everybody. News keeps getting better on @coltford All the prayers are appreciated and working. Odds of survival were grim. Now….He’s making great progress and doing better by the minute. Please keep Colt and his family in your prayers. — Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) April 11, 2024

[RELATED: Colt Ford Receives “Good News” Following Heart Attack After Arizona Show, Remains in ICU]

Not The First Health Scare For Colt Ford

With fans getting an update, they rallied around Ford, offering prayers, love, and support for a quick recovery. Mike Flaskey, the CEO of Mike Flaskey Entertainment, also shared an update on Ford’s condition. He posted, “With permission, I am posting some positive news about our beloved (Colt Ford)! He’s awake and talking, after being incapacitated for 7 days from a life threatening health issue after his last show. God has worked a miracle and we need those prayers to continue for a full recovery!”

With permission, I am posting some positive news about our beloved @coltford! He’s awake and talking, after being incapacitated for 7 days from a life threatening heath issue after his last show. God has worked a miracle and we need those prayers to continue for a full recovery! pic.twitter.com/bSFdrn2nUI — Mike Flaskey (@TheVacationDR) April 11, 2024

While sharing good news, Ford has continuously struggled with his health in the past. He once discussed battling an autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis. With no cure for the disease, Ford explained, “It hadn’t really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye. I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I’d see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp.”

With Ford still in the hospital, fans remain by his side, hoping for a quick recovery.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for 2014 Festival Productions Inc.)