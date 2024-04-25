Colt Ford still has a long road ahead after a heart attack left him clinically dead twice. The country-rap star collapsed April 4 following a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona. Three weeks later, Ford (born Jason Farris Brown) is feeling well enough to send a strong on-camera message to his fans and supporters.

Colt Ford Vows To Return After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Ford addressed his social media following from his hospital bed in a video posted to social media Wednesday afternoon (April 24.) An incision scar is visible on his chest.

Appearing on camera for the first time since his brush with death, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer assured fans he was coming back — even if it takes longer than he would like.

“I promise you, this old country boy will get back,” Ford said. “It probably won’t be this year. I hate I got to miss all these shows, but I’m coming back. I am coming back.”

A message from Colt.

-Team Average Joes pic.twitter.com/jQjtOaorNL — Colt Ford (@coltford) April 24, 2024

Ford’s team announced April 15 that the artist would cancel or postpone all shows through Aug. 30. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and all existing tickets will be honored for new shows, according to Taste of Country.

Country Star Had “0.1% Chance” Of Survival

Fans heard Ford’s voice for the first time during a phone interview Tuesday (April 23) with The Big D and Bubba Show. That’s where the Georgia native revealed just how bleak his odds were at first. Initially, Ford was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.

“If it was going to happen, God could not have had me in a better place,” said Ford, 53. “The big doctor out here said, ‘I wouldn’t give you 1%, I’d give you 0.1% that you’d survive.’”

In the latest video, the former professional golfer grew visibly emotional as he thanked his friends, family and fans for their outpouring of support. “Make sure you take care of yourself,” Ford said. “Things can sneak up on you.”

That support continued flowing into the comments. “Nothing but love and prayers for brother,” country singer Bill Archer wrote on X/Twitter. “you take care of you recover write something badass and comeback strong.”

