Colter Wall Announces US Tour Dates Amid Two Single Releases

The past couple of years has proven to be hard times for fans of country artist and real-life rancher Colter Wall. Since the pandemic began, it has been mostly radio silence from the Canadian artist who has continually had to cancel shows due to strict travel rules across borders and vaccination mandates for gigs.

In January 2022, Wall released a statement to fans, saying “As I’ve stated before, it’s not my business to tell someone they can or cannot come to my live shows. That’s why I’ve don’t my best to avoid mask and Covid vaccine issues. With that said, it has become increasingly difficult to tour once again, not only because of requirement issues but all the bullshit that comes with it.”

Now, the “Cowpoke” artist is back, announcing a handful of shows across Texas and Colorado in early 2023. The new year will see him playing two nights at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on January 19-20 with a string of gigs in Fort Worth and New Braunfels, Texas.

In late September, the singer followed up his 2020 record, Western Swings & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs, by releasing two songs in tandem, and in the musician’s trademark mystique, under the radar. The release sees one Wall original paired with a Waylon Jennings cover.

A bright, rambling, western-textured cowpoke hymn, “Cypress Hills and the Big Country” is a stunning foil for the singer’s gritty, lived-in vocals and seasoned guitar chops. Wall’s cover of “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues),” written by Jack Clement and originally recorded by Jennings for his 1975 album Dreaming My Dreams, is stripped-bare as he makes the tune uniquely his own.

Listen to Wall’s two releases below along with his 2023 tour dates.

Jan. 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

Jan. 14 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Jan. 15 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Jan. 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Jan. 20 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Photo by Robert Stilwell / Courtesy of IVPR